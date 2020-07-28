Can Reliance Jio’s 5G plans change the game for Indian telecom? | The Hindu In Focus podcast

India’s telecom sector has seen its share of ups and downs over the past year. At the turn of the year it looked to be a sector under serious stress as the looming prospect of AGR dues payments threatened to seriously hamper major players like Vodafone and Airtel. Over the past six months, however, the telecom sector has received significant investments from global tech firms abroad and coupled with that now is the recent news of Reliance Jio planning to develop its own 5G network solution, the first by an Indian entity. What do these developments mean for the telecom sector going forward?
Guest: Thomas K. Thomas, Mumbai bureau chief, The Hindu Business Line.
Find the In Focus podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for In Focus by The Hindu.
Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in
