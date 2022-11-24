Can poor countries afford to go green? | The Hindu Parley podcast

November 24, 2022 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST

The 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) concluded on November 20 in Sharm el-Sheikh Egypt. Nearly 200 countries pledged to set up a ‘loss and damage fund’ to help vulnerable countries affected by climate change. Developing countries have welcomed this development, which has been a long-time demand. Developed nations, however, are not satisfied with the level of commitment that poor countries have shown towards cutting down greenhouse gas emissions and phasing out fossil fuels.

Here we discuss issues surrounding the cost of going green.

Guests: Navroz K. Dubash, a professor at the Center for Policy Research, New Delhi; Tejal Kanitkar, an associate professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore

