  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Can poor countries afford to go green? | The Hindu Parley podcast

November 24, 2022 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST

Prashanth Perumal
People arrive at a displacement camp on the outskirts of Dollow, Somalia, on September 21, 2022. In many West Asian and African nations, climatic shocks killed hundreds and displaced thousands every year, causing worsening food shortages. With limited resources, they also are among the world’s poorest and most vulnerable to climate change impacts.

People arrive at a displacement camp on the outskirts of Dollow, Somalia, on September 21, 2022. In many West Asian and African nations, climatic shocks killed hundreds and displaced thousands every year, causing worsening food shortages. With limited resources, they also are among the world’s poorest and most vulnerable to climate change impacts. | Photo Credit: AP

The 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) concluded on November 20 in Sharm el-Sheikh Egypt. Nearly 200 countries pledged to set up a ‘loss and damage fund’ to help vulnerable countries affected by climate change. Developing countries have welcomed this development, which has been a long-time demand. Developed nations, however, are not satisfied with the level of commitment that poor countries have shown towards cutting down greenhouse gas emissions and phasing out fossil fuels.

Here we discuss issues surrounding the cost of going green. 

Guests:   Navroz K. Dubash, a professor at the Center for Policy Research, New Delhi; Tejal Kanitkar, an associate professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore

Host: Prashanth Perumal

You can now find    The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

Related Topics

The Hindu Parley Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / United Nations (climate change) / greenhouse gases / carbon emissions

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.