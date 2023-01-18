HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Can Pakistan’s current economic crisis be fixed? | In Focus podcast

Shahbaz Rana speaks to us on the dimensions of Pakistan’s current economic situation, and if the crisis can be fixed.

January 18, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

Amit Baruah
Amit Baruah

Pakistan’s economic woes are not new. With dipping foreign exchange reserves and mounting debt, the country has a Himalayan climb ahead when it comes to getting its economy in order.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister has just returned from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – two countries that have always been helpful to Islamabad in times of crisis. This time, too, they have promised to help out.

So, what are the dimensions of Pakistan’s economic crisis and can the problem be fixed?

Guest: Shahbaz Rana, economic correspondent for The Express Tribune newspaper in Islamabad. He also hosts a show on television for the Express News channel and has been an economic journalist for the past 16 years.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / Pakistan

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.