Can Pakistan’s current economic crisis be fixed? | In Focus podcast

January 18, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

Pakistan’s economic woes are not new. With dipping foreign exchange reserves and mounting debt, the country has a Himalayan climb ahead when it comes to getting its economy in order.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister has just returned from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – two countries that have always been helpful to Islamabad in times of crisis. This time, too, they have promised to help out.

So, what are the dimensions of Pakistan’s economic crisis and can the problem be fixed?

Guest: Shahbaz Rana, economic correspondent for The Express Tribune newspaper in Islamabad. He also hosts a show on television for the Express News channel and has been an economic journalist for the past 16 years.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

