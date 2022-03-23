Can Pakistan PM Imran Khan withstand the no-confidence motion against his government? | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah March 23, 2022 18:00 IST

Amit Baruah March 23, 2022 18:00 IST

Mehmal Sarfraz speaks to us on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan and the key questions that currently dominate Pakistan’s national discourse.

Can Pakistan PM Imran Khan withstand the no-confidence motion against his government? | In Focus podcast / repeat shuffle

Mehmal Sarfraz speaks to us on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan and the key questions that currently dominate Pakistan’s national discourse.

A little less than four years into his term, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a make or break no-confidence motion against his government in the country’s parliament, or National Assembly on the 25th of March. Nearly a dozen of his lawmakers, or MNAs as they are known, have announced a parting of ways with the Prime Minister. Mr. Khan’s Army backers appear to be taking a hands-off approach towards his continuing in office. Will he go or will he stay? That’s the central question in Pakistan’s national discourse currently. We discuss in this episode of In Focus podcast. Guest: Mehmal Sarfraz, a Lahore-based journalist, who has contributed articles for The Hindu in the past. Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu, who worked as the newspaper’s correspondent in Pakistan from 1997 to 2000. Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan



Our code of editorial values