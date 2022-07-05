Can Pakistan and India pick up the threads of dialogue? | In Focus podcast
T C A Raghavan speaks to us on the current relationship between India and Pakistan 50 years after the Simla agreement, and on the idea of re-opening formal dialogue between the neighboring countries.
A new government headed by Shehbaz Sharif has taken power in Pakistan and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called for re-opening dialogue with India. The bilateral dialogue has hit many potholes since India and Pakistan agreed to use this route to settle their differences in Simla 50 years ago – in July 1972. Differences between the two countries after India altered the status of Jammu & Kashmir in August 2019 have meant that the bilateral relationship, including trade, is at a standstill. Contacts at the level of national security advisors have, however, taken place. Can Pakistan and India pick up the threads of a formal dialogue again?
Guest: T C A Raghavan, former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan. He has also worked as Joint Secretary looking after the Pakistan desk in New Delhi and is an author and historian.
Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu, and former Pakistan correspondent of the newspaper.
Edited by Sharmada Venkatasuramanian
