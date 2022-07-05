Podcast

Can Pakistan and India pick up the threads of dialogue? | In Focus podcast

A new government headed by Shehbaz Sharif has taken power in Pakistan and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called for re-opening dialogue with India. The bilateral dialogue has hit many potholes since India and Pakistan agreed to use this route to settle their differences in Simla 50 years ago – in July 1972. Differences between the two countries after India altered the status of Jammu & Kashmir in August 2019 have meant that the bilateral relationship, including trade, is at a standstill. Contacts at the level of national security advisors have, however, taken place. Can Pakistan and India pick up the threads of a formal dialogue again?

Guest: T C A Raghavan, former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan. He has also worked as Joint Secretary looking after the Pakistan desk in New Delhi and is an author and historian.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu, and former Pakistan correspondent of the newspaper.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasuramanian

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
In Focus Podcast
The Hindu Podcasts
India-Pakistan
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2022 6:57:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/can-pakistan-and-india-pick-up-the-threads-of-dialogue-in-focus-podcast/article65602624.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY