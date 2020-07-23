Can open book examinations offer an alternative? | The Hindu Parley podcast

The Ministry of Human Resource Development’s insistence, based on new University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, that final year examinations in all universities and institutions be held in spite of the risk posed by COVID-19, has also led to a debate on open book examinations. Do open book examinations offer a way out of the student evaluation crisis thrown up by the pandemic?

Host: G. Ananthakrishnan

Guests: Yoginder K. Alagh, former Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University

Ramakrishna Ramaswamy, Visiting Professor at the Department of Chemistry, IIT – Delhi

