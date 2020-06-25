Can online learning replace the school classroom? | The Hindu Parley Podcast

The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted the academic year, cancelled classes and examinations across the country. To ensure that students do not miss out on their studies, schools moved classes online, forcing students to attend lectures via their gadgets. However, this has also sparked a debate on whether the increased amount of screen time helps students learn or if it impedes their progress. While Maharashtra has banned online classes from pre-primary to Class II, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh have extended the ban till Class V. Here's a look at the pros and cons of online learning.

Host: Puja Pednekar

Guests:

Kiran Bhatty, a Senior Fellow at the Centre for Policy Research

Reeta Sonawat, an Executive Director at the Early Childhood Association

----

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in