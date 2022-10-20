Can Mallikarjun Kharge make a difference to the Congress party’s fortunes? | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah October 20, 2022 16:01 IST

Sandeep Phukan speaks to us on what difference the new president will bring to the Indian National Congress, and the important challenges that he will face.

The expected has happened. Mallikarjun Kharge is the new president of the Indian National Congress. His rival, diplomat turned politician Shashi Tharoor, garnered impressive thousand-odd votes against Kharge, who was considered to be the establishment candidate. The election does show that inner-party democracy in the Congress party is possible. By holding elections in a transparent way, the Congress has also shone a light on how tightly-controlled other parties, including the BJP, are. Guest: Sandeep Phukan reports on the Congress party for The Hindu and is a Deputy Editor with the newspaper. Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



