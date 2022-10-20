Can Mallikarjun Kharge make a difference to the Congress party’s fortunes? | In Focus podcast

The expected has happened. Mallikarjun Kharge is the new president of the Indian National Congress. His rival, diplomat turned politician Shashi Tharoor, garnered impressive thousand-odd votes against Kharge, who was considered to be the establishment candidate.
The election does show that inner-party democracy in the Congress party is possible. By holding elections in a transparent way, the Congress has also shone a light on how tightly-controlled other parties, including the BJP, are.
Guest: Sandeep Phukan reports on the Congress party for The Hindu and is a Deputy Editor with the newspaper.
Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.
Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
Listen to more In Focus podcasts: