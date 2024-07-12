Can Iran’s reformist President-elect deliver on his promises? | In Focus podcast

Iran held early presidential elections following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash. In the presidential run-off held last week, reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian won with 53.7% of the votes.

During his campaign, he promised to work towards easing social restrictions, especially with regard to the mandatory headscarf and internet freedom. On the economic front, he has pledged to ease hardships by working to bring Iran out of the sanctions regime, which is only possible through sustained engagement with the West on its nuclear programme.

But given that the final veto on any departure in policy or law rests with the Supreme Leader, what changes can Iranians realistically expect from the Pezeshkian presidency? Though a reformist, how will he get his appointments and legislations passed in a conservative-dominated Parliament? And what does the change in Presidency mean for Iran’s foreign policy?

Guest: Stanly Johny, The Hindu’s International Affairs editor.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: