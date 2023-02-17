Can investments be free of risk? | The Hindu Parley podcast

February 17, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST

Recently, a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court put forth the idea of setting up an expert committee that could recommend ways to protect common investors from market events. The court’s recommendation came soon after the stocks of the companies of the Adani Group crashed following a report by Hindenburg Research, a U.S.-based investment research firm. It is estimated that the fall in the Adani Group’s stocks has cost investors over $100 billion.

Can investments be free of risk? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Jayati Ghosh, a professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst; Anand Srinivasan, an investor and a personal finance advisor

Host: Prashanth Perumal J.

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in