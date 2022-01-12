Can India’s best stop badminton’s new superstar Loh Kean Yew? | In Focus podcast

Rakesh Rao speaks to us on the prospects at India Open 2022.

The first big event of the Badminton calendar in this year is happening in New Delhi – with the 2022 India Open set to take place from January 11 to 16. There is a great deal of anticipation around the event as it could see a potential rematch of the two finalists of the World championships last month – Kidambi Srikanth and Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew.

There is also a lot of excitement as India suddenly seems to have a great number of high quality male shuttlers and some excellent prospects, including the likes of Lakshya Sen. Given the abundance of talent, what are India’s prospects at the India Open and for the rest of the Badminton calendar in 2022? Can Kidambi Srikanth reverse the outcome of the World Championship final if he runs into Loh at the India Open? And how are the chances for PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal?

We discuss these questions and more in this episode.

Guest: Rakesh Rao, Deputy Editor (Sports) at The Hindu.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan