Can India re-imagine South Asia? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Suhasini Haidar May 20, 2022 00:41 IST

Suhasini Haidar May 20, 2022 00:41 IST

If New Delhi does not take the lead, the region cannot respond to various crises collectively

Can India re-imagine South Asia? | The Hindu Parley podcast / repeat shuffle

If New Delhi does not take the lead, the region cannot respond to various crises collectively

After weeks of protests, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down this month, but that is not the only big political non-electoral change in the neighbourhood in 2021-22. Just a month ago, it was Pakistan; a year ago, it was Nepal. Power changed hands through more coercive means in Myanmar and Afghanistan. Their polities have yet to settle down. How should India react to these changes? Is there a common strain running across the region in these developments? Here we discuss these questions. Guests: Srinath Raghavan, a historian and teaches at Ashoka University, Sonepat; Shyam Saran, a former Foreign Secretary. His new book ‘How China Sees India’ will be published later this month Host: Suhasini Haidar Read the parley article here You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu. Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in



Our code of editorial values