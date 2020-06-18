Podcast

Can India decouple itself from Chinese manufacturing? | The Hindu Parley Podcast

It faces challenges linked to infrastructure and skill-sets; and its policymaking is opaque.

The border clashes with China and the COVID-19 pandemic have reignited questions about India’s dependence on Chinese manufacturing. India’s imports from China in 2019-2020 reached $65 billion, out of $81 billion two-way trade. Is the pandemic, as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said last month, a “blessing in disguise” for Indian manufacturing? Will companies be able to move deeply integrated supply chains out of China?

Host: Ananth Krishnan

Guests:

Amitendu Palit, a Professor at the Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore.

Biswajit Dhar, a Professor at the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Related Topics
The Hindu Podcasts
Related Articles

Printable version | Jun 18, 2020 9:49:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/can-india-decouple-itself-from-chinese-manufacturing-the-hindu-parley-podcast/article31863169.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY