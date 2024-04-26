GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Can green credits benefit India’s forests? | The Hindu parley podcast

April 26, 2024 02:26 am | Updated 02:29 am IST

Jacob Koshy
Jacob Koshy

The Green Credit Programme, announced by the Environment Ministry in October 2023, is a market-based mechanism where individuals and companies can claim incentives called ‘green credits’ for contributions to environmental and ecological restoration. However, there is criticism that these initiatives may be used to circumvent existing laws, particularly those that deal with forest conservation.

Can green credits benefit India’s forests? Here we discuss this issue.  

Guests: Vaibhav Chaturvedi, Fellow at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water; Debadityo Sinha, Senior Resident Fellow, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy

Host: Jacob Koshy

Read the parley article here.

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

