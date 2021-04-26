Can foreign assistance help India with its coronavirus crisis? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Over the next couple of episodes, we turn our attention to the coronavirus emergency in the country and we look at the crucial question of medical supplies. On all fronts now the country seems to be grappling with major shortages but even as we are looking to ramp up domestic production over the weekend various countries around the world have expressed support and have pledged to send urgent medical aid. What can we expect over the next week or so and what are the critical areas that the government hopes to address?

We’ll get the details in this episode from The Hindu’s national and diplomatic affairs editor Suhasini Haidar.

Also watch: Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | What went wrong with India's vaccine diplomacy?