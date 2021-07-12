Can Djokovic's PTPA make professional tennis more equitable for the players? | In Focus podcast

Indian tennis legend Vijay Amritraj speaks on a better deal for younger players and making tennis a viable career option

Can tennis as a sport do better for the lower-ranked players? This question has recently become a talking point for two reasons. First is the formation of the Professional Tennis Players Association, or the PTPA, by Novak Djokovic and Canadian player Vasek Pospisil. The PTPA hopes to get some more by way of collective bargaining power for the players. The second is a report published in the New York Times suggesting that the players’ share of the revenues generated by the sport is much lower in tennis than in some of the other sports. While it is common knowledge that lower-ranked tennis players really struggle to cover their expenses, the pandemic-induced suspension of tournaments brought fresh spotlight to their precarity.

Can tennis administrators be expected to do better when it comes to taking care of the players? Should tennis players unionise? Can tennis be made viable as a career option even for those ranked, say, between 150 and 400 in the world?

Guest: Vijay Amritraj, former professional tennis player and popular commentator.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu