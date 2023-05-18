Can an integrated system of medicine work? | The Hindu Parley Podcast

May 18, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) under the Union Health Ministry and the Union Ministry of Ayush have agreed to enhance cooperation in health research in the field of integrated medicine. This move will help Ayush departments at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) evolve into departments of integrated medicine.

Will such an integrated system of medicine work? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Ennapadam S. Krishnamoorthy, founder of Buddhi Clinic, Chennai; Cyriac Abby Philips, senior consultant and clinical scientist in Hepatology, The Liver Institute, Rajagiri Hospital

Host: Zubeda Hamid

