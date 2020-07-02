Podcast

Can alternative medicine be subject to scientific rigour? | The Hindu Parley Podcast

A discussion with Dr. Bhavana Prasher and Dr. S.P. Kalantri on how an integrated approach will create a win-win situation for both Ayurveda and Allopathy

Patanjali Ayurveda’s claimed cure for COVID-19 has been criticised for making unsubstantiated claims of efficacy. However, can Ayurveda, or alternative medicine in general, be evaluated in the same way as modern medicine?

Host: Jacob Koshy

Guests: Dr. Bhavana Prasher, senior scientist at the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology.

Dr. S.P. Kalantri is a Professor at Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha

