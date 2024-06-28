GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Can AI revolutionize the way we interact with phones? | In Focus podcast 

Tarun Pathak speaks to us about how AI can personalise a phone experience, help in content creation, and its implications on privacy and security. 

Updated - June 28, 2024 04:24 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 04:10 pm IST

V. Nivedita

It is safe to say that Artificial Intelligence isn’t just a fantasy anymore, we are using AI more and more in our day to day life, be it on our phones or for work. 

This year, every smartphone manufacturer, be it Samsung, Apple, Google to Oppo, Nothing, are placing their bets on the technology. They have announced plans to integrate generative AI in phones to provide a personalised user experience. What does this mean? 

The thing is, we have been using AI in our phones for a while already. We use it in various ways, be it video stabilization, image enhancement, editing, as a personal assistant, for transcribing, in various apps etc. So, what’s next? 

Host: Nivedita V 

Guest: Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Technology Market Research. 

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian. 

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: 

Related Topics

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.