Can AI revolutionize the way we interact with phones? | In Focus podcast 

It is safe to say that Artificial Intelligence isn’t just a fantasy anymore, we are using AI more and more in our day to day life, be it on our phones or for work.

This year, every smartphone manufacturer, be it Samsung, Apple, Google to Oppo, Nothing, are placing their bets on the technology. They have announced plans to integrate generative AI in phones to provide a personalised user experience. What does this mean?

The thing is, we have been using AI in our phones for a while already. We use it in various ways, be it video stabilization, image enhancement, editing, as a personal assistant, for transcribing, in various apps etc. So, what’s next?

Host: Nivedita V

Guest: Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Technology Market Research.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

