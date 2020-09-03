Should the age of marriage for women be raised to 21? | The Hindu Parley podcast

There is no evidence that tinkering with the age of marriage will benefit women in any way.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government will soon take a decision on the age of marriage of women. Earlier, a task force had been formed to consider raising this from 18 years to 21. Madhu Mehra and Jayna Kothari discuss the issue in a conversation moderated by Jagriti Chandra. Edited excerpts:

Jayna Kothari is the Executive Director of the Centre for Law and Policy Research and Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court. Madhu Mehra is the Executive Director of Partners for Law in Development India, and co-founder of the National Coalition for Advocating for Adolescent Concerns.

----

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in