Can a digital ID aid India’s primary health ecosystem? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Without a strong health infrastructure, it could amount to putting the cart before the horse.

Following a recent announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the creation of a digital health ID for every Indian, there has been a renewed debate on the need for a new digital identifier that centralises a citizen’s health records. Two public health experts, Dr. Abhay Shukla and Dr. Suresh Munuswamy, discuss the issue in a conversation moderated by G. Ananthakrishnan.

Dr. Munuswamy is head, Health Informatics and Technology Innovations at the Public Health Foundation of India, and Dr. Shukla is a public health physician and national co-convenor of Jan Swasthya Abhiyaan

----

