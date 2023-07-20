Building a loyal culture | Work-mind Balance podcast Ep 3

July 20, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

Work-Mind Balance is a podcast series from The Hindu that focuses on prioritising mental health in a workplace.

Organisations’ protocols and employee retention methods should be ideal enough to maintain and reward good, hardworking employees. In this episode, an employee-retention expert talks about the ways in which hiring managers play a vital role in ensuring employees’ mental health wellbeing.

Guest: Christopher Roberts, Founder and MD of Engaged Strategy, an insight-based strategic consultancy.

Host: Ileena Dutta, Senior Sub Editor, The Hindu.

Produced and edited by Jude Francis Weston

Stay tuned for more episodes: