Border tensions and internal political developments in China | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Tensions along the Line of Actual Control between India and China have been high for close to a month. Stand-off incidents and heavy deployments have been reported at multiple points along the LAC. At the Pangong Lake in Ladakh, Chinese troops are now present in what India sees as its territory.

On May 6, India and China held talks at the military level to address the situation, but there is as yet no agreement on returning to the status quo. How unusual are the current tensions on the border? What are the prospects of a solution? Is there a broader Chinese game in Ladakh? How do internal political developments in Beijing impact China’s posture?

Guest: Jayadeva Ranade, a former Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, and President, Centre for China Analysis and Strategy.

