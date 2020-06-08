Podcast

Border tensions and internal political developments in China | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Tensions along the Line of Actual Control between India and China have been high for close to a month. Stand-off incidents and heavy deployments have been reported at multiple points along the LAC. At the Pangong Lake in Ladakh, Chinese troops are now present in what India sees as its territory.

On May 6, India and China held talks at the military level to address the situation, but there is as yet no agreement on returning to the status quo. How unusual are the current tensions on the border? What are the prospects of a solution? Is there a broader Chinese game in Ladakh? How do internal political developments in Beijing impact China’s posture?

Guest: Jayadeva Ranade, a former Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, and President, Centre for China Analysis and Strategy.

Find the In Focus podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for In Focus by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
The Hindu Podcasts
Related Articles

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 10:30:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/border-tensions-and-internal-political-developments-in-china-the-hindu-in-focus-podcast/article31781573.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY