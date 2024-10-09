ADVERTISEMENT

How did the BJP pull off an unexpected victory in the Haryana assembly polls? | In Focus podcast

Published - October 09, 2024 07:04 pm IST

In this episode, Rahul Verma joins us to talk about the Haryana Assembly polls, discussing how the BJP won and what went wrong for the Congress.

G Sampath
G. Sampath

All the exit polls had favoured a Congress victory in the Haryana assembly elections. But defying these predictions, the BJP has secured a clear mandate, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly.  

How did the BJP manage to beat a strong anti-incumbency factor, not to mention issued such as the farmers’ protests, and the Brij Bhushan sexual harassment issue? What went wrong for the Congress? And what was the nature of the social coalition that carried the day?  

Guest: Rahul Verma, political analyst and fellow at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), New Delhi. 

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

