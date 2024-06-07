GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

What is the Biden peace plan for Gaza and will it work? | In Focus podcast

Stanly Johny joins us to provide further insights into President Biden’s three-phase plan. He discusses the reason behind the president’s decision to publicise this strategy and whether Israel is likely to accept it.

Published - June 07, 2024 05:19 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

Barely a month after Israel rejected a three-phase peace plan brokered by Egypt and Qatar, President Joe Biden has announced another version of a three-phase peace plan. He has put himself on the line by publicly claiming that it is Israel that has come up with this proposal. But Israeli leaders are yet to own up to this plan, and keep repeating the old line that they will not accept any eventuality that leaves Hamas in power in Gaza.

But the US has been circulating a draft resolution among the UN Security Council members asking them to support this ceasefire proposal. What prompted President Biden to publicise this plan? What does it propose? And how likely is Israel to accept it?

Guest: Stanly Johny, The Hindu’s International Affairs Editor.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu. 

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

