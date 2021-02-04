International tweets in support for farmers and India’s unprecedented response | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

This episode is a short explainer on a news issue that’s dominated the day which is prominent voices from outside of India speaking in support of the farmers’ protests and the Indian government’s unprecedented response. The whole issue started with tweets by the pop singer Rihanna and the climate activist Greta Thunberg, but has sort of taken on a life of its own with several developments. Ther latest is that the Delhi police has now filed an FIR against Ms Thunberg as part of what it calls an investigation into an international conspiracy. We’ll give you some of the details of the story but we’ll also ground it in a larger context, a question that we’ve asked before on this podcast, non interventionism in international politics.

