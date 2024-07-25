What do the student protests signify for the Sheikh Hasina regime in Bangladesh? | In Focus podcast

More than 170 people have been killed in violent clashes following massive protests by student groups seeking a reform of the country’s quota system for government jobs. While this is not the first time students have protested against reservations, the main bone of contention is the 30% reservation for freedom fighters and their descendants – a quota that the Sheikh Hasina government has always wanted to retain but which the protesting students oppose. The situation has somewhat calmed down after a Supreme Court order scrapping this quota.v

But what was the immediate trigger for the protests and violence? What do they signify for the Sheikh Hasina government, which has just come back to power for the fourth time? And will Sheikh Hasina publicly apologise for the mass deaths of protesters, as the students are demanding?

Guest: Kallol Bhattacherjee from The Hindu’s Delhi Bureau.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

