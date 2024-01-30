GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Australian Open 2024: A ‘Happy Slam’ for India, thanks to Nagal, Bopanna | In Focus podcast

Sudarshan Narayanan speaks to us in detail about the 2024 Australian Open, and how the Indian players can build upon their success in this grand slam and move further up the rankings.

January 30, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

The Australian Open likes to call itself ‘the Happy Slam’ and this year’s edition sure turned out to be a happy one for India. Rohan Bopanna became a Men’s Doubles Grand Slam champion for the first time and claimed the World No. 1 ranking at the age of 43. In Men’s Singles, Sumit Nagal made it to the main draw after coming through three qualifying rounds and scored an upset victory over 31st seed Alexander Bublik in the first round – the first time in nearly 40 years that an Indian has beaten a seeded player at a major.

The first slam of the year also produced a new Grand Slam champion in Jannik Sinner, while Aryna Sabalenbka mounted a successful defense of the title she won last year.

With the Australian Open setting the tone for the rest of the season, some intriguing questions arise. Will 2024 be the year that Gen X finally takes over from the Big Three? How can Sumit Nagal build on his Australian Open exploits to move further up the rankings? And who are the exciting new names to watch out for in the months to come?

Guest: Sudarshan Narayanan from The Hindu Sports Bureau.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, the Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

