Assembly elections preview: Who has the edge in which state? | In Focus podcast

November 02, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

Five states go to the polls this month – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram. Political analysts have taken to describing them as the ‘semi-finals’ before the finals, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Part of the reason for this characterisation is that in three of the states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh – the elections will see a direct face-off between the BJP and the Congress.

How do the contesting parties stack up in different states, and what is the significance, if any, of these elections at the national level?

Guest: Rahul Verma, political scientist and fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi.

Host: G Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

