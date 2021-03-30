Assembly Elections 2021: the major trends from a national politics perspective | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Over the course of this week and the next we begin our detailed analysis of the assembly elections in four states and one union territory where voting has already begun in some cases and some where it is just around the corner. Before we look in some detail at each state going to the polls though and break down the flavour of each contest we thought we would use this episode to take a broader perspective on these elections as a whole and try and give you a sense of what they mean from national level politics, for the BJP which is trying to make inroads into areas not considere its traditional strongholds and for the opposition parties which are trying to stop its rise.

Guest: Varghese George, Associate Editor, The Hindu