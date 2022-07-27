July 27, 2022 17:41 IST

D.B. Venkatesh Varma speaks to us on whether Russia and Iran have Chinese backing as they deal with sanctions and the fallout of the Ukraine war

By undertaking only his second visit abroad since the February invasion of Ukraine, to Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin has underlined the importance of Teheran in Moscow’s strategic calculus.

Is there a budding alliance between the world’s two most sanctioned countries? Will they also be able to complete the Astara-Rasht-Qazvin railway line linking the two countries through Azerbaijan? Do Russia and Iran have Chinese backing as they deal with sanctions and the fallout of the Ukraine war?

Guest: D.B. Venkatesh Varma, former Indian Ambassador to Russia.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Reenu Cyriac