Are the Prashant Kishores essential to win elections in India? | In Focus podcast

Political entrepreneur, politician, election guru – there are many ways to describe Prashant Kishore – who clearly enjoys a larger than life status in the country’s politics. Is he really that important that party after party is courting him to help them win elections? Are there any others like him? Why did he decide not to join the Congress party despite a firm offer?

Guest: Javed Ansari is a Delhi-based political journalist and analyst.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Reenu Cyriac


Apr 28, 2022

