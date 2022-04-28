Are the Prashant Kishores essential to win elections in India? | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah April 28, 2022 21:33 IST

Amit Baruah April 28, 2022 21:33 IST

Javed Ansari speaks to us on how is Prashant Kishore important to help parties to win the elections and the business of how elections in the country are being conducted.

Are the Prashant Kishores essential to win elections in India? | In Focus podcast / repeat shuffle

Javed Ansari speaks to us on how is Prashant Kishore important to help parties to win the elections and the business of how elections in the country are being conducted.

Political entrepreneur, politician, election guru – there are many ways to describe Prashant Kishore – who clearly enjoys a larger than life status in the country’s politics. Is he really that important that party after party is courting him to help them win elections? Are there any others like him? Why did he decide not to join the Congress party despite a firm offer? Guest: Javed Ansari is a Delhi-based political journalist and analyst. Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Reenu Cyriac



Our code of editorial values