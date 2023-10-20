ADVERTISEMENT

Are southern States being punished for their success? | The Hindu Parley podcast

October 20, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST

Jasmin Nihalani
Jasmin Nihalani

The freeze on delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies ends in 2026. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A week ago, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu accused the Union government of showing a “step-motherly attitude” towards the State over devolution of funds. Around at the same time, at a media conclave, Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor spoke about the potential danger of political disenfranchisement in the south when the delimitation freeze ends in 2026. These statements have brought the tussle over the distribution of Central taxes as well as the delimitation of constituencies to the fore.

Here we discuss whether the south is being punished for its success.

Guests: Thomas Isaac, former Finance Minister of Kerala and currently serves as a member of the central committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist); Balveer Arora, chairman of the Centre for Multilevel Federalism and former Professor and Rector at Jawaharlal Nehru University

Host: Jasmin Nihalani

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

