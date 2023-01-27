HamberMenu
Are remote voting machines (RVMs) the best way to enable migrants to vote? | In Focus podcast

Jagdeep S. Chhokar speaks to us on if India needs Remote Voting Machines, and if the problem of getting domestic migrant workers to vote can be solved. 

January 27, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

The Election Commission, on December 28 th, wrote to political parties asking them to attend a demo of a remote Electronic Voting Machine or RVM, which was held on January 16. The EC’s justification for mooting RVMs is to enable domestic migrant workers - who may be working in a state different from where they are on the voter list - to cast their ballot. It has claimed that this measure could remedy the relatively low voter turnout in recent elections. But most of the Opposition parties have expressed scepticism about this proposal, pointing out that the EC’s proposal is not backed by any research or relevant data on migrant workers and their voting behaviour.

So, does India really need remote EVMs? How will they work? Is this the right step when there are still doubts being raised about the integrity of EVMs themselves?

Guest: Jagdeep S. Chhokar from the Association of Democratic Reforms, a Delhi-based think tank.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

