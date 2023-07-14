Are regional parties in India facing a succession problem? | The Hindu Parley podcast

July 14, 2023 08:23 am | Updated 08:24 am IST

Twenty-four years after its formation, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) split on July 2 over the question of succession. In 2022, the Shiv Sena went through a similar churn. This malady is not unique to Maharashtra; many regional parties in India, such as the Samajwadi Party (SP), have gone through this. Others, such as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), seem poised to go undergo this churn.

Are regional parties facing a succession problem? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Sugata Srinivasaraju, senior journalist and author of Furrows in a Field — The Unexplored Life of H.D. Deve Gowda; Neelanjan Sircar, Senior Fellow at the Centre for Policy Research

Host: Sobhana K. Nair

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in