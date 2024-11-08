 />
Are pro-natalist policies the way to address the ageing population problem? | The Hindu parley podcast

Published - November 08, 2024 01:33 am IST

Jagriti Chandra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently expressed concern about Andhra Pradesh’s ageing population and urged the people of his State to have more children. Days later, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin attended a mass wedding event in Chennai. He said that the Census and delimitation process may encourage couples to give up thoughts of having a small family.

Are pro-natalist policies the best way of addressing the ageing population problem? Here we discuss the issue.

Guests: Gita Sen, Honorary Senior Advisor and Distinguished Professor, Public Health Foundation of India; Udaya Shankar Mishra, Honorary Professor, International Institute for Migration Development, Thiruvananthapuram

Host: Jagriti Chandra

Read the parley article here.

