Are oil bonds responsible for high fuel prices? | In Focus podcast

Vivek Kaul speaks to us on oil bonds and the credibility of the government’s claim that they are to blame for the high fuel prices

The price of petrol is more than ₹100 per litre in several parts of the country – the highest it’s ever been. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has blamed the UPA-era oil bonds for the high fuel prices. She has claimed that the ₹1.4 lakh crores worth of oil bonds issued by the UPA government have to be serviced, and that’s why the government has had to tax fuel at high rates.

Opposition parties have, of course, disputed her claims. So, what exactly is the truth about oil bonds, and how credible is the government’s claim that oil bonds are to blame for the high fuel prices?

Guest: Vivek Kaul, business columnist and author of five books, including the bestselling Easy Money trilogy

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu