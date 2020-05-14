Podcast

Are India’s labour laws too restrictive? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Some States, including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, have proposed ordinances to exempt manufacturing companies from adhering to labour laws. The proposed changes are aimed at easing operating conditions of industry in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Amit Basole (Associate Professor of Economics, Azim Premji Unversity, Bengaluru) and K.R. Shyam Sundar (Professor of Human Resource Management, XLRI, Jamshedpur) discuss what lies ahead for the nation’s labour and industrial relations.

