Are extreme weather events becoming more frequent? | In Focus podcast

G. Ananthakrishnan tells us whether the floods in Europe, China and India this year are linked

Flood devastation is mostly associated with developing countries in tropical zones. But over the past fortnight, some of the world’s richest and technologically most advanced countries with sophisticated flood alert systems were devastated by flash floods. Nearly 200 people have died in floods in Germany and Belgium. There have been similar reports of flood devastation from Henan province in China, from London, and Maharashtra, where it’s almost an annual feature.

Do these geographically disparate natural disasters have something in common? Are they all linked to climate change? And if they are, what are the most feasible mitigation measures?

Guest: G Ananthakrishnan, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu