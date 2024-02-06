Are cough syrups effective for children? | In Focus podcast 

February 06, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

If you or your child has a bad cough, the first thing you’ll probably do is reach for a cough syrup. It’s easy, it’s available over the counter and there’s no fuss about taking it. But does it work? Is it at all effective to help your cough go away? Last year, a panel of the US Food and Drug Administration came to the agreement that phenylephrine, a common ingredient used in a number of cough and cold medicines is completely ineffective.

Health bodies across the world emphasise that over-the-counter cough and cold medication should not be given to very young children – but this continues to be a common practice in India, despite the fact that research has pointed out that it may not even work for them.

Two months ago, the Indian government too issued an order with regard to this – it said that a cold medicine combination that contained two ingredients, chlorpheniramine maleate and phenylephrine, should not be used for children under the age of four and these drugs should be labelled accordingly.

So should over-the-counter cough/cold medications be stopped for young children? Are they safe for older children to take? If they are ineffective, why are they being prescribed and sold? What can adults use instead?

Guest: Dr Yogesh Jain: a paediatrician and public health physician, who was a faculty member at AIIMS in New Delhi for nine years before moving to practice in rural Chhattisgarh

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

