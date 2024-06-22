GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Are companies adapting to AI well enough? | The Interface podcast - Episode 2

Dr. Gopichand Katragadda joins John Xavier to discuss how well companies are adapting to artificial intelligence.

Updated - June 22, 2024 12:15 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 11:59 am IST

John Xavier

In the last four centuries, corporations have used innovative tools and advanced technologies to build products that transformed societies. Thanks to globalisation, some transnational corporations today are larger than many nation-states. But how are these large enterprises approaching the current wave of artificial intelligence?

That’s the question I will be exploring with my guest Dr. Gopichand Katragadda, the President of the Institution of Engineering and Technology and Founder of Myelin Foundry, a deep tech start up. Previously, he was the Group Chief Technology Office of Tata Sons where he spearheaded innovation across the $100 billion conglomerate. Before his stint at TATA, Dr. Gopi led General Electric’s Technology Centre that built several innovative products.

This episode is powered by AMD Ryzen AI

Host: John Xavier, Technology Editor, The Hindu

Produced by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Related Topics

The Hindu Podcasts / technology (general)

