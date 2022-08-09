Analysing India’s performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games? | In Focus podcast

G. Sampath August 09, 2022 21:49 IST

YB Sarangi speaks to us on India’s performance in different disciplines, and what the future holds for the country in these sports.

The last day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games proved to be a good one for India, as a flurry of medals pushed India’s tally to 22 golds medals and a fourth place in the medals table, behind Australia, England and Canada. The difference between Canada and India was four gold medals. In 2018, when India finished third, it had seven golds from shooting alone, and it’s clear that if shooting hadn’t been dropped this time, India would again have finished third. But that was not to be, and despite that, the Indian contingent did produce enough moments of joy and brilliance for its millions of supporters back home. In this podcast, we take a closer look at India’s performance at CWG 2022 in different disciplines and what it bodes for the future. Guest: YB Sarangi, The Hindu Sports Bureau Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



