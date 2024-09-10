Air India-Vistara merger: What’s in store for flyers? | In Focus podcast

The merger of Air India and Vistara would be complete by November 12. From this day, all of Vistara’s bookings would be automatically transferred to Air India, and the same goes for Vistara’s crew and air craft.

This merger has been in the works for a while now. But mergers in the aviation sector don’t always go down smoothly, and the Air India-Vistara case faces many challenges. What would be the fallout of killing a successful brand like Vistara, which commands considerable flyer loyalty? Can Air India deliver the premium experience that Vistara passengers have come to expect? What would be impact of this merger on the competitive landscape in the domestic aviation sector?

Guest: Jagriti Chandra, The Hindu’s aviation correspondent.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

