GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ep1: Is AI beating human intelligence? | The Interface podcast

Dr. Anima Anandkumar joins John Xavier to discuss whether this generation will witness AI surpassing human intelligence.

Updated - June 17, 2024 12:23 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 12:14 pm IST

John Xavier

Making machines intelligent has been the pursuit of inventors for ages. Pioneering mathematician Alan Turing developed a method to test machine intelligence in the 1950s. Seven decades later, no clever algorithm or complex machine has passed the Turing test. But signs of artificial intelligence surpassing human intelligence are visible in several quarters.  

Will this be the generation that sees AI triumphing over human intelligence? That’s the question I will be probing with my guest Dr. Anima Anandkumar in this inaugural podcast.

This episode is powered byAMD Ryzen AI

References:

Trinity of Artificial Intelligence

Gary Marcus on AI’s hallucination problem

The 60 Minutes Interview with Geoffrey Hinton

Geoffrey Hinton on the hallucinations of ChatGPT and Gary Marcus

Guest: Dr Anima Anandkumar is the Bren Professor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences at the California Institute of Technology.

Host: John Xavier, Technology Editor, The Hindu

Produced by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics

The Hindu Podcasts

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.