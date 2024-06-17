Ep1: Is AI beating human intelligence? | The Interface podcast

Making machines intelligent has been the pursuit of inventors for ages. Pioneering mathematician Alan Turing developed a method to test machine intelligence in the 1950s. Seven decades later, no clever algorithm or complex machine has passed the Turing test. But signs of artificial intelligence surpassing human intelligence are visible in several quarters.

Will this be the generation that sees AI triumphing over human intelligence? That’s the question I will be probing with my guest Dr. Anima Anandkumar in this inaugural podcast.

Guest: Dr Anima Anandkumar is the Bren Professor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences at the California Institute of Technology.

Host: John Xavier, Technology Editor, The Hindu

Produced by Jude Francis Weston

