The Return of the Cheetah | The Rearview podcast

After two years of Project Cheetah, the hosts delve into the captivating history of these remarkable creatures and the significance of their reintroduction to India.

Updated - October 28, 2024 04:25 pm IST

Sobhana K. Nair,Jacob Koshy

In September 2022 Government of India brought the first batch of Cheetahs from Namibia to the Kuno National Park, in an effort to reintroduce Cheetahs, which disappeared from Indian Forests for nearly 70-years now. But it was not the first time the African Cheetahs were coming in. Listen in to know more.

The Rearview is a podcast where the hosts guide you on a scenic route through the history of science. Filled with fascinating anecdotes, deep archival dives, and a closer look at the quirky minds behind groundbreaking ideas.

Hosts: Jacob Koshy and Sobhana K Nair

Produced and edited by Jude Francis Weston

Intro music by Jacob Koshy

Published - October 28, 2024 04:08 pm IST

