Afghanistan’s future and India’s options as U.S. exits Bagram | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Nearly 20 years after invading Afghanistan to oust the Taliban and al-Qaeda, the United States military on July 3 vacated Bagram, its biggest airfield in the country. Meanwhile, fighting raged amid the U.S. exit and the Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan has continued to gain momentum with the capture of several districts. In this episode, we look at where Afghanistan is headed and examine its uncertain future as the U.S. leaves. What are the prospects of a peace deal amid the uptick in violence? Will the Taliban return to Kabul? What are India’s stakes and how should Delhi deal with the Taliban? What will be the role of other regional powers such as China and Russia?

Read Suhasini Haidar's interview with Hamid Karzai

Read ‘What lies ahead for Afghanistan after U.S. exit?’ by Stanly Johny

Guests: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor and Diplomatic Affairs, The Hindu; Stanly Johny, Foreign Editor, The Hindu

Host: Ananth Krishnan, China correspondent, The Hindu