A sordid saga of money, lust and murder | The Hindu On Books podcast

Nirupama Subramanian speaks to us on her latest book Murder on the Menu: The Sensational Story of the Tycoon who founded Saravana Bhavan

Guest: Nirupama Subramanian, journalist and author

Host: Soma Basu


