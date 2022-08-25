A solution to the woes of State power distribution companies? | In Focus podcast

K. Bharat Kumar August 25, 2022 18:45 IST

Vibhuti Garg speaks to us on the recent government ban on trading power on the spot exchanges without paying current dues, and the possible resolution of legacy problems of State Discoms.

Vibhuti Garg speaks to us on the recent government ban on trading power on the spot exchanges without paying current dues, and the possible resolution of legacy problems of State Discoms.

The central government had recently barred State-owned power distribution companies from buying or selling power on the spot exchanges without paying their current dues to power producing firms. Many States have since paid up and have been able to participate in the trades. This is an opportune moment to evaluate whether the legacy problems of State discoms, that have been perennially burdened with inefficiencies and huge debt, are on a path to resolution. To help us with perspectives, we have with us Ms. Vibhuti Garg, Energy Economist, Lead India at Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). Guest: Vibhuti Garg, Energy Economist, Lead India at Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) Host: Bharat Kumar Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



Our code of editorial values