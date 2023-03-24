HamberMenu
A slide without end in Pakistan | In Focus podcast

Rana Banerji speaks to us on the current political situation in Pakistan with regards to postponing elections beyond a constitutionally-mandated period, and what the future holds for the country’s political climate.

March 24, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

Amit Baruah
By postponing elections to the provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa beyond a constitutionally-mandated period, the Election Commission of Pakistan has strayed into uncharted territory that could imperil democracy in the country yet again.

This comes after a same page show by the Army chief Asim Munir and the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in trying to tackle the common threat they perceive from the person of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan.

The courts in Pakistan, however, haven’t been as obliging to Gen. Munir and Prime Minister Sharif and the arrest of Imran Khan hasn’t yet happened. It’s also clear that Mr. Khan continues to be popular and his party could well have won the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa Assembly elections previously scheduled to have been held by the end of the April.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to face an unprecedented economic crisis with common people bearing the brunt of runaway inflation.

So, what happens now?

Guest: Rana Banerji, retired Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, and former IAS officer.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

