A public void between Pakistan PM and Army chief over the ISI | In Focus podcast

Rana Banerji speaks to us on how the appointment of a new ISI chief led to a spat between the civilian and military leadership in Pakistan

After presenting a picture of being on the same page for a considerable length of time, the appointment of a new chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI, Directorate, created a very public void between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

It appears that the appointment of a new chief was as important as the shunting out of the old one, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, after his very public statements to the press in Kabul days after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Though Imran Khan finally approved the appointment of Lt. Gen. Anjum on October 27, many Pakistani analysts believe that there could be more to come in the ongoing saga of civil-military relations in Pakistan. We discuss this issue in this episode.

Guest: Rana Banerji, former IAS officer and retired Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu